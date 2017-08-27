Book review: Running South America with my husband and other animals by Katharine Lowrie

This really is an inspiring book. Author Katharine Lowrie and her husband David decided to learn how to run again.

Barefoot and pushing their bodies to the limit, the couple became the first couple to sprint the length of South America and give a voice to wildlife and the wilderness at the same time.

Communities embraced them on the way and amazing animals accompanied them with gigantic vaulting stick insects and cackling macaws who wheeled and pirouetted in the sky.

It is such a lovely book which will have you flinging off your shoes and embracing life.

Running South America with my husband and other animals by Katharine Lowrie, £19.99 published by www.whittlespublishing.com

