Book review: The Pennine Way – The Path, The People, The Journey by Andrew McCloy

With some of the most stunning scenery in Britain, walkers are in for a treat with The Pennine Way.

By Rebecca Hay

It’s a challenging 268 mile trek across wild north country and this lovely book by Andrew McCloy celebrates Britain’s oldest and best-known long distance footpath through the memories of people whose lives it has touched.

Andrew takes the reader on a journey across the national trail as it celebrates its 50th year. From Edale in the Peak District to Kirk Yetholm in the Scottish Borders, Andrew crosses upland and moor and reconnects with this wonderful place.

People play a big part of the book too, with trail walkers, rangers and bed and breakfast owners recalling their tales of lives dedicated to The Pennine Way and what it means to them.

The Pennine Way – The Path, The People, The Journey by Andrew McCloy, £12.95, www.cicerone.co.uk