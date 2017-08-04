Enid Blyton grown-ups spin off gets new titles

One of last Christmas's bestselling books is getting a sequel as the Enid Blyton For Grown Ups series launches five new titles.

Five On Brexit Island was the UK's biggest-selling book the week before Christmas, shifting 82,522 copies, and was part of a wider popular series giving a satirical take on Blyton's classic adventure tales.

Now, author Bruno Vincent is returning with more reimaginings of Blyton's Julian, Dick, Anne, George and Timmy, including follow-up tale Five Escape Brexit Island, and a first look at some of the jacket images has been released.

Other adult situations that the Famous Five will find themselves navigating include Five Get On The Property Ladder, Five At The Office Christmas Party, Five Go Bump In The Night and Five Get Gran Online.

A spokesperson for Enid Blyton Entertainment said: "(We are) thrilled that Enid Blyton's iconic five are being reimagined for grown-ups.

"We are certain Enid Blyton would have delighted in the gentle parody of her characters - characters which have helped to create a multimillion-selling global brand."

Quercus is set to publish the new titles on October 5.