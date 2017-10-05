Home cooking that doesn't put on Whaite

The Great British Bake Off is now in full swing on its new Channel Four home.

But it is also a busy time for one of the hit show’s past champions: John Whaite.

For the Wrightington 28-year-old has a new book out.

John, who won Bake Off’s third series in 2012, has gone on to enjoy a successful book and TV career, appearing regularly on the daytime programme Lorraine among others.

His latest starring role is as a celebrity judge on the ITV cookery show Chopping Block.

But he has still time to pen a new tome which is nicely timed for release as temperatures cool and the nights draw in.

Comfort - Food to Soothe the Soul is the title of the book and should indicate that it has more than its share of winter warmers as well as other substantial home fare which aims not to expand waistlines too much.

John said: "There is nothing greater than food which brings happiness and contentment. As we move on from clean-eating and hard-core diets, we are reconnecting with the sensual, warming things in life.

"Cosy cooking is back, just in time for the darker nights and in Comfort I hope to help celebrate the simple pleasure of cooking and eating with huge enjoyment and without feeling guilty."