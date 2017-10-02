Is Denny's coming to Lancashire?

The first Denny's restaurant in the UK has been announced, with the promise of many more to come.

Famous for big American breakfasts of bacon, eggs (over-easy), sausages and sky-high stacks of syrup-drenched pancakes, their restaurants are strictly for the hungry. A new Twitter account announcing the newest US brand takeover has certainly caused some excitement, and has left us with a question bigger than their burgers: are they coming to Lancashire?