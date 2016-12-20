Martin takes third pie-eating crown

Pie-eating legend Martin Appleton-Clare has made history by becoming the World Pie Eating Champion for the THIRD time.

Martin, from Shevington, won the annual World Pie Eating Championships at Harry’s Bar in Wigan for the second consecutive year - this time scoffing a meat and potato pie in 45.5 seconds.

Martin Appleton-Clare in action (right) next to the Wigan Evening Post's Paul Kendrick

It is the third time the likeable pie-muncher has taken the crown, blasting away the competition from all corners of the globe (well the North West at least!)

Martin said: “I’m the first person ever to get three trophies so I’m over the moon. I’m normally a big eater as you can probably tell but I do tend do beef it up a little bit when it’s getting close to the event.

“It’s more of a social event now, it’s a bit of a laugh but winning the trophy makes it a bit better. It’s a day out for us but going home with a trophy makes it a bit more fun.”

On rumours that Hollywood are interested in making a movie about his exploits Martin said: “I wouldn’t mind a cameo in it to be honest but anybody could play me really - George Clooney, Bruce Willis, any of those big hitters.”

