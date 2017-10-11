Revealed - the UK’s king of curries

In the 20th National Curry Week, the UK’s favourite spicy concoction has been revealed.
If you want to test for yourself, we recently publish a list of the best curry houses in Lancashire. The most popular curry among Britons is the Tikka Masala - with almost 20 per cent of the vote. The survey from Wren Kitchens also reinforced some national stereotypes - Kormas were the preference of soft southerners, while spicy baltis and fiery bhunas were the choice as the survey looked north.
