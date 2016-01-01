Search
Viva Italia - Antonio Carluccio welcomes Keeley Bolger to his home to chew the fat about vegetables

Antonio Carluccio’s home is brimming with personal touches, and as he shows me around, it isn’t long before even the most innocuous item prompts a trickle of anecdotes.

Some people ‘genetically programmed’ to crave fatty foods over sugary snacks

You really are what you eat, according to scientists, who have discovered the gene that determines if you like chicken korma or Eton mess.

Inspectors found chickens in back yard

Anger as chickens are found roaming in Wigan takeaway’s yard

A Wigan takeaway could face sanctions after food safety officers found a brood of chickens scurrying round in the back yard.

Do you think it’s okay to allow children to drink some alcohol at home?

Product warning

Juice recalled over explosion fears

Bottles of posh squash have been pulled from the shelves over fears they may explode.

ASDA, Co-op, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose recall yogurt brands after health scare

Five of the UK’s leading supermarket are recalling a number of own-brand yogurts after the Food Standards Agency found they may contain pieces of rubber.

World's hottest chilli: Carolina Reaper

World’s hottest chilli to hit UK shelves

Right in the middle of the warmest spell of weather this year, UK food fans are bracing their tastebuds for a fiery blast.

The Queen

Pubs stay open later to celebrate the Queen’s birthday

Monarchy fans and beer fans alike will be able to celebrate a bit longer this weekend as pubs across England and Wales have their opening hours extended to celebrate the Queen’s 90th birthday.

Two thirds of Brits check in at airport bar

Holidaymaking Brits make the bar their first port of call when arriving at the airport departure lounge.

Cheetos

Cheetos recall snacks over allergic reaction fears

The manufacturer of Cheetos snacks has extended a recall of its products over fears they could spark allergic reactions.

Morrisons

Allergy scare forces Morrisons to recall barbecue skewers

Supermarket chain Morrisons has recalled packs of salmon skewers as a labelling error means they pose a potential allergy risk.

Time to get grilling folks, the sun's out!

Facts to help you ‘chill n’grill’ this National BBQ Week

Summer’s arrived here in the North West so it’s time to dust off the barbecue and get grilling!

Would you serve guests a ready meal?

Ready meal dinner parties ‘no longer shameful’

Serving up a ready meal at a dinner party is no longer considered a social faux-pas, suggests new research.

Drinking in moderation can be good for you - doctors

Doctors pour scorn on Government’s alcohol advice

Doctors are at odds with the UK’s Chief Medical Officers over the amount of alcohol it is safe to drink, a new poll of GPs has revealed.

Kellogg's Special K Biscuit Moments Cioccolato packs sold through 240 stores based across northern England and The Midlands have been recalled because they are in Italian. pIC: SWNS

Special K recall over health risk fears

Kellogg’s Special K Biscuit Moments Cioccolato packs sold through 240 stores based across northern England and The Midlands have been recalled because they are in Italian.

Smashburger

US burger chain Smashburger arrives in UK

US burger chain Smashburger will make its long-awaited UK debut this week as the firm gears up to open 35 stores and create up to 1,400 new jobs.

Wetherspoons - pub sell-offs announced

Wetherspoons to sell off 33 pubs across UK

Popular pub chain Wetherspoon is to sell off 33 of its outlets across the UK.

Veggie burgers food poisoning alert

Veggie burgers recalled in food poisoning alert

Wholesale chain Costco has extended a recent product recall after it emerged more products may be contaminated with potentially dangerous bacteria.

Lasagne recipes on the BBC website could soon be consigned to the dustbin (Photo: Shutterstock)

Why the culture secretary is removing lasagne recipes from the BBC website

The BBC is removing 11,000 recipes from its website following Culture Secretary John Whittingdale’s review of BBC services.

