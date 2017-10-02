What's for dinner? More than half of all parents now cook two different meals every night

Britain's favourite evening meal is roast dinner, followed by spaghetti bolognese

54% of UK parents are forced to cook more than one dinner each evening

24% of UK adults can't remember any recipes by heart

For many busy parents getting dinner on the table is a daily struggle. You can spend hours preparing a tasty, healthy meal for your family and then your child takes one look and utters that four-letter word, yuck.

Well, according to new research from the creators of Tefal's Cook4Me, the electric pressure cooker, over half (54%) of UK parents now cook more than one dinner every night as they try to cater for fussy family members.

Parents will be unsurprised to hear that six to 10 year-olds have the pickiest palates. More than seven in 10 (71%) parents with children in this age group now cook more than one meal per night, due to different tastes and dietary requirements.

And despite owning an array of cookbooks, women can only remember five recipes by heart - compared to just four among men. And a shocking one in five (24%) UK adults who regularly cook for their families can't remember a single recipe from memory.

When asked about their favourite meals, the traditional roast dinner leads the way with 19% of Brits rating it top, followed by spaghetti Bolognese, which is still preferred by 10% of the population.

Tefal Cook4Me's research reveals that half of parents (50%) source recipes from books and a further 35% draw inspiration from websites.