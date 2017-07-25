Former Sex Pistol's date in (the old) court

He was once a member of the most notorious band in British music...and former Sex Pistol Glen Matlock is still rocking as an acoustic artist.

The infamous punk group’s bassist brings his one-man show to Wigan arts hub The Old Courts next month and is promising an intense night of songs and stories in an unplugged format.

The Sex Pistols scandalised polite society back in the ’70s with songs such as God Save The Queen and Anarchy in the UK and their foul-mouthed appearance on primetime TV.

A member of the original line-up, Glen wrote many of the songs on their seminal 1977 debut album Never Mind The ********, Here’s The Sex Pistols but had left by the time it was released and has gone on to play with the likes of Iggy Pop while also working in bands Rich Kids, The Spectres and Hot Club.

Given punk’s nature there is perhaps something ironic about Glen performing in the venue created in Wigan’s Victorian former courthouse, a detail that is not lost on the London-based musician.

He says he is looking forward to playing in the borough and sharing an evening of tales and tracks in an intimate setting.

He said: "I’ve seen the venue in Wigan and it looks really nice. I think it’s good they are using the old buildings and putting them to great use.

"It’s a bit like the Hard Rock Cafe in London which has turned a bank opposite into its merchandise store. Downstairs there are all these famous guitars in the bank vaults and in the middle of the room is an acoustic I got from my mum and dad aged about 10.

"I’ll be playing songs from all aspects of my career, including a few Sex Pistols ones. All the songs I’ve done have started out in life with me writing them on an acoustic guitar.

"When you perform with a band you tend to be in the zone getting on with doing your bit. You listen to the other people but you can be a bit oblivious, especially with all the lights, equipment and noise. You can hide behind that.

"An acoustic show is more nerve-racking but I like the immediacy of it. You get the guitar out of its case, tune it up a bit, plug in and off you go. You also don’t have to worry about band members remembering songs, so if someone shouts out a request I can just play it at the drop of a hat.

"It should be a good show and people had better come because I’m going to bring my gold lame jacket. I’m going to make Wigan shine that night."

He will also include in the set some tracks from his new album, which has a rockabilly and skiffle vibe and which he is considering calling Cloud Cuckoo Land.

The gig is on August 4 with the doors opening at 7.30pm. For details, including how to buy tickets through Eventbrite, visit www.theoldcourts.com