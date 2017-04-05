Haigh music festival set to return

Local musicians are being invited to take part in a popular festival which returns after a six-year absence.

Haigh Fest Rewind will take place right in the heart of the UK’s festival season on Saturday June 17.

Haigh Fest Rewind is about bringing the festival back to the thriving music scene we have here in Wigan itself Keith Bergman

Organisers of the event have decided to return to the gig’s original roots, inviting local unsigned acts to the recently developed events space in the park.

Bands and artists are now being urged to submit their applications for the opportunity to play in front of 1,000 people.

Haigh Woodland Park’s general manager, Keith Bergman welcomed the festival back, and said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring local music back to Haigh Woodland Park after such a long absence.

“In previous years Haigh Fest and other live music events have drawn big crowds to see some of the region’s and the country’s most popular acts, but Haigh Fest Rewind is about bringing the festival back to the thriving music scene we have here in Wigan itself, as it was when it began in 2002.

“Haigh Fest Rewind is the perfect opportunity for bands, duos and solo artists to showcase their talent in 45-minute sets, all within the beautiful setting of the park.”

To be eligible for selection, bands – and solo artists – must meet certain criteria including; being based within a 20-mile radius of Wigan town centre, musicians must be aged 16 years and over, and be able to play primarily their own material.

Artists must submit a digital audition with their application through a video or audio link, or by linking to an external website such as YouTube, Soundcloud or Facebook etc.

To apply fill in the online form at www.haighwoodlandpark.co.uk/Events/HaighFestRewind

Applications are open until April 29.For more informationcontact Ashleigh.jones@wlct. org with the name of performer/band.