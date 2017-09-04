Search

Mariah Carey to bring All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour to UK

Carey will bring her Christmas concert to the Manchester Arena
Mariah Carey is set to bring her All I Want For Christmas Is You tour to the UK for the first time.

The multiple Grammy-winning singer, whose festive track is a holiday classic, will return to Great Britain in December for two performances of her special Christmas show - her only gigs in Europe.

Carey will bring her Christmas concert to the Manchester Arena on December 10 and London's O2 Arena on December 11.

All I Want For Christmas Is You was the lead single from Carey's festive album Merry Christmas in 1994 and has become a staple song in the holiday period.

The song missed out on a UK number one that year when it was pipped to the post by East 17's Stay Another Day but is her best-selling single in the country because of its continued popularity.

The album has sold 14 million copies worldwide.

Carey has also enjoyed huge global success with self-penned tracks including Always Be My Baby, Hero, Fantasy, Touch My Body and We Belong Together. and has sold 220 million records worldwide.

She was recently the subject of a docu-series, Mariah's World, on E!

After her UK dates she will return to Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, where she has enjoyed a long residency.

Carey split from her fiance James Packer in 2016 and she has since been engaged in a romance with dancer Bryan Tanaka.

Tickets for the All I Want For Christmas Is You tour go on sale on September 8 at www.livenation.co.uk.