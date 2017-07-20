Singer tackles bullying and discrimination on school visit

An up-and-coming singer-songwriter visited a Wigan secondary school with hard-hitting messages about bullying and discrimination.

Musician Jash dropped into Shevington High School as part of a UK tour speaking to pupils about online abuse and tolerance as well as singing for them.

Jash performing at Shevington High School

He performed his new single Now You’re Gone, a follow-up to his previous successful track Parachute, before sitting down to discuss his own experiences of cyberbullying with the pupils.

Jash said: “Being an artist means that you have to put yourself out there. Sometimes the feedback you receive can be positive, sometimes it’s negative.

“I have a good friend who does music and he put a song out there as a tribute to his Dad, who recently passed away, and people wound up slating him for it.

“While I’ve never had something as extreme as that happen to me, I’ve had people try to put me down on social media. When it comes down to it, you should keep doing what you’re doing, because there are still plenty of people out there appreciating what you do. But, for young people, that can be harder to comprehend, so it’s important to have these kind of events in schools.”

Jash, who cites Kygo and The Weeknd as influences, is visiting 17 schools in 11 days.