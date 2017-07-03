Starsailor back with fifth studio album and tour

Wigan rockers Starsailer are to release their first new album in eight years.

The band, who chalked up ten top 40 singles and sold millions of records, reformed three years ago after an extended hiatus to perform a series of sold-out shows.

The quartet will also embark on a UK tour to promote All This Life, which is released on September 1.

Lead singer James Walsh (pictured), who hails from Wigan, said: “Recording the album was an intense and rewarding experience and we’re excited to get it out there.

“There’s a good mix of the aspects of the band people know and love, and a few changes in direction.”

The band’s tour starts in October.

Fans who pre-order the album through the official Starsailor website will have the option of purchasing tickets ahead of the tour and will be able to download the single Listen To Your Heart.

Walsh describes Listen To Your Heart as “an energetic, emotional song. I think in doing what we do, you have to be emotion and instinct lead. If every decision was sensible, practical and mulled over, we’d never have done anything or got anywhere. It’s not always easy, so you have to keep reminding yourself.”

Starsailor play Hope and Glory Festival in Liverpool in August before heading on a 12-date headline UK tour.