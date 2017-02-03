Stripped-down sound for Adam’s new EP

A singer-songwriter is embracing life in the slower lane after abandoning plans for a rock-influenced album to explore mellow acoustic music.

Adam Bradbury, from Billinge, is preparing to release EP Never Say Never following a marathon burst of creativity at the start of the year.

I wanted a more mellow and acoustic vibe. Song after song came out and I had written the EP in about a week Adam Bradbury

The short album, released through Right There Records, was penned in just over a week after Adam had a change of heart about the sort of music he wanted to write over Christmas.

The songs, which were produced at his home studio, dig into Adam’s experiences with the tale of romantic love in Circles partly derived from his performing at weddings and two of the tracks referencing his favourite films.

Adam said: “I was writing songs very similar to my single I’m Not Over You but then I wanted a more mellow and acoustic vibe so I put what I had already done on the back burner.

“Song after song just came out and I had written the EP in about a week.

“The opening song, Make It Count, is very positive and uplifting and about enjoying life, and then Circles is about a couple who get married and want to spend the rest of their lives together.

“When you’re on the phone, you quite often doodle circles and I thought of them as memories from throughout their lives.

“Then there’s I Believe in You, which is from Westworld as I really like the idea in it of robots thinking they are humans and slowly but surely becoming aware of the reality of their existence.”

Adam will officially launch the EP with a performance at his local, The Billinge Arms, where he hosts weekly open mic nights.

His music is influenced by the likes of Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift but also by US rock groups and acts such as Korean pianist Yiruma.

Adam says he is unsure when he will return to his partly-written album, suggesting he will probably write a second stripped-back acoustic EP if the response to Never Say Never is positive.

Never Say Never is released on February 27, with a release event the day before at The Billinge Arms on Main Street from 6pm.

The EP is £5 and available to pre-order now from www.adambradburymusic.com