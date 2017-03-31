Take a peek at top songwriter Boo

Music fans in Wigan will get their first chance to hear one of the most respected singer-songwriters in the business up close and personal with his debut solo show at the parish church.

Boo Hewerdine will perform at the historic place of worship in the latest Acoustic Roots concert.

We are thrilled to be welcoming Boo for his debut solo performance. He is well known as one of the greatest songwriter-performers in the business David Hiney

In a career spanning 30 years Boo has performed with many of the biggest names in folk, roots and acoustic music and also gained a considerable reputation as a songwriter and live musician.

David Hiney from Acoustic Roots said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Boo for his debut solo performance.

“He is well known as one of the greatest and busiest songwriter-performers in the business.”

Although it is seven years since the last album put out under his own name, God Bless The Pretty Things, recent times have been some of the busiest of his long career.

He has contributed lyrics, songs and instrumental performances to some 30 albums since 2009, including a full-length release and an EP with Scottish singer Eddi Reader and another short release with Kris Drever from highly-respected folk trio Lau.

He also found time to bring out a Best Of compilation on Reveal Records and Open, a 2015 album of songs thought to be lost which were rediscovered in a box.

He released an EP last year and a new full-length, Swimming in Mercury, is scheduled for later this year, with fans perhaps hoping for a sneak preview of some of the tracks at the parish church.

This will not be Boo’s only visit to Wigan this year.

His duo State of the Union, a collaboration with American guitarist Brooks Williams, will bring its brand of blues and old-time country-soaked music to the town in October.

The evening will be opened by support act The Huers, returning by popular demand in support of third album Promises and Bargains.

The group will perform some of their new songs as well as acoustic cover arrangements.

Boo Hewerdine headlines Acoustic Roots at Wigan Parish Church on April 7, with doors at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.Tickets cost £14, available by ringing 07875 881436, visiting Symphony Music on Market Street or online at ww.wegottickets.com.