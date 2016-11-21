TV and film stars flock to Comic Con

Wigan’s biggest celebration of all things sci-fi and fantasy is back with another star-studded line-up of actors from cult TV shows and films.

The annual Wigan Comic Con returns to the Robin Park Arena on December 3 giving fans the chance to meet some of their heroes and browse dozens of stalls.

The star guest on the day will be former Doctor Who Colin Baker, who will finally appear in Wigan after a previous slot at the Comic Con unfortunately fell through.

The sixth Timelord will be joined by Hattie Hayridge, who appeared as Holly in cult sci-fi comedy Red Dwarf, Mel Pickup from the latest Star Wars blockbuster The Force Awakens and 11-year-old Annette Hannah from Game of Thrones.

Other guests booked by organiser Paul Prescott of Funky Figures include actor and theatre director Hugo Myatt, who is best known for his role as the Dungeon Master Treguard in children’s game show Knightmare.

The popular cosplay competition, which sees fans dress up in spectacular costumes based on their favourite characters, will also return.

There is a new twist as everyone taking part will get to join a costume parade.

The retro gaming area is back and there will be displays of cars from TV and film.

Wigan Comic Con is at Robin Park Arena on Saturday December 3 from 10am until 5pm. Tickets are available now priced £8. To find out more visit http://northwestcomiccons.co.uk/