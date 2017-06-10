Big Interview and VIDEO: More than one mystery is at bottom of the famous Loch...

The beautiful, haunting shores of Scotland’s most iconic loch is the stunning backdrop for new six-part drama, The Loch, which airs on ITV this week - we found out more about the mystery

In a community nourished and sustained by myth and bordered by untamed nature, the search for a serial killer becomes a matter of life and death for local detective Annie Redford (played by Laura Fraser of Breaking Bad fame) who is trying to cope with her first murder case.

When the body of local man Niall Swift is found at the foot of CarnMohr Mountain and an isolated human heart on the loch shore, the town’s normality is shattered and the nightmare begins. Chillingly, The beautiful scenery, undulating highlands and vast expansive loch becomes a character in it’s own right adding a haunting depth to the community’s plight.

The Loch introduces Annie and her family – husband Alan (played by Gray O’Brien), a tour boat operator on the loch and their only child Evie, who at 18, is about to leave home for Australia. The Redford’s are an ordinary loving family with an ordinary set of problems, yet the pressure of a murder investigation will undermine their stability and create tensions that threaten to disrupt and destroy their lives together. Within the tightly- knit community, several local characters will come under suspicion as the monster lurking in their midst begins to terrify and rock the village to its core.

We caught up with star Laura Fraser:

Can you tell us what drew you to The Loch?

“I’d had four years of working away from home so the fact it was set and filmed in Scotland was a huge draw. Then when I read the scripts I was fascinated by all the animal symbolism. There’s the Loch Ness monster, wolves, crows and the odd mutilated sheep. All this interesting imagery that I felt was quite unusual.

“I also liked the character of Annie, the village cop working on her first murder case. She is full to the brim of pent-up potential she has never got to use before. She’s on the edge and could go either way. If this case hadn’t come up that potential might have turned to bitterness. So although no-one wants to see a murder, for her as a police officer it enables her to focus her energies and start learning how to become a proper detective.

“It was also interesting the way she makes mistakes and is overwhelmed by it a little bit. Not knowing what’s the right way to go about things. Because she’s never done it before, even though she is 40 years old.”

How does Annie get on with the incoming English police boss DCI Lauren Quigley from Glasgow?

“At firs t Annie is desperate to impress Quigley. She admires and respects Quigley’s work ethic and wants to both prove herself to her and learn from her. But at the same time she is wrong-footed and compromised. Annie feels misunderstood and misrepresented. Then later on Quigley grows to like and respect Annie. Every scene I had with Siobhan, I couldn’t stop laughing. She’s just so hilarious. I couldn’t keep it together.”

Had you been to Loch Ness before?

“I’d never been to Loch Ness before. And I’d never been to a lot of the places we went to. Which is disgraceful. Or if I did, I didn’t remember because I was probably just a young child. The Great Glen was impressive. And I really loved Glencoe. It was where they shot Skyfall. It’s the most beautiful place I’ve ever been to in my life. I thought, ‘Oh my God, this has been here all along. It’s ridiculous I haven’t been here before.’”

Do you believe in Nessie, the Loch Ness monster?

“It’s a bit like a tooth fairy, isn’t it? I don’t think anyone really believes it’s real, do they? A hundred years ago I would definitely have bel ieved. But today? Sadly no.”

You must be pleased at how many screen dramas are now being filmed in S cot land?

“I was quite surprised. I moved back from America a year ago and was longing to be home and be with my family after four years of living in America. I thought it wouldn’t be as busy for work and I’ll probably have to travel quite a bit in Europe. But actually there has been so much work in Scotland and I’ve felt so lucky. I hope it continues.”

When you’re watching a whodunit on TV, are you good at spotting the killer?

“I am the worst. I am absolutely hopeless and honestly can watch something for a second time and still not know. I can re-watch something forgetting we had already seen it a year before. Then get to the last part and still can’t remember who did it.”

What’s next?

“I’m hoping to take at least three months off and just do normal things like taking my daughter to school and all the normal mum things I’ve been missing for a couple of years. So that’s my big plan.”

The Loch is on ITV this Sunday at 9pm