Big Preview AND TRAILER: Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd star in Liar

From the writers of The Missing, ITV’s new drama Liar tells the story of a night that alters the course of a would-be couple’s fate

Laura is a smart and dedicated teacher, not long out of a relationship and unsure about getting back on the dating scene.

Andrew is a renowned surgeon whose son is a pupil at Laura’s school. An initial attraction leads to a date, but neither fully realises the far-reaching consequences that their meeting will have on each other or their families.

Truth and consequences go hand in hand in a tense and gripping thriller that examines both sides of a relationship and both sides of the truth. Are there really two sides to every story?

Liar explores the devastating cost of deceit on both the couple and their friends and family, as secrets and lies are laid bare…

We caught up with stars Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd. First, Joanne.

How would you describe Laura?

Laura is a modern, intelligent woman who has a good career, a good life, lives in a nice place, is well respected at work, and socially. So she’s got it together really. We first meet her as she’s splitting from her long-term partner.

I think she feels empowered about this decision. It was a natural decision and there is a lot of reference to the fact it had been a long time coming and they had been stuck in a relationship that was never going to be the one.

She’s a little bit apprehensive about the future, but is also quite excited about it too.

She then meets Andrew, whose teenage son she teaches at the school in which she works, and her sister sets them up on a date. On that night, the event changes both of their lives forever.

What are the key themes of the series?

The key themes for Liar are, as the title suggests, lies and secrets, but also, truth, and how you get to that truth. Do you get to the truth at all costs, or do you get to it through ways that aren’t necessarily morally correct?

There is the theme of trust, of non-trust, of obsession, along with someone losing their faith in humanity, to a certain extent. How to cope with your world crashing down around you; how you cope with that and what your choices are to get out of the situation, how to move on in a positive way, and the idea of making the right decisions when you are in that mind frame.

What makes Liar such a compelling story?

When I read the script it was just such a page-turner. It’s a compelling story because of Jack and Harry Williams’ writing.

It’s a psychological thriller with a real intelligence about it, and when I read the script, it brought up a lot of questions about all sorts of subject matters and how we, as a society, think about certain things. How difficult it is to know the truth at times whatever the situation may be, and it also has an element of who is really trustworthy in your life, and at what point do you decide to trust someone.

You may find things out aboutsomeone that you never expected, whether you have known them for manyyears, or whether you have known them for five minutes, so it brings up lots of interesting questions.

Ioan, could you describe the most challenging scenes you have had to do for Liar?

The scenes that I got to share with Joanne. We bounce off each other tremendously well, we hit it off immediately, and what we have are very challenging scenes. They’ve got a lot of conflict in them. They are very delicate scenes, with both characters convinced of their truth and reality. Those scenes have been deliciously challenging, and ultimately satisfying.

How do you think viewers will feel watching Liar?

I think Liar is a thrilling drama; it’s entertaining, it’s a real page-turner, I think it keeps you guessing, and it challenges very difficult questions. My hope and desire is that people will be debating who’s telling the truth. If we’ve achieved an argument on a couch between a couple watching our series about who believes is telling the truth at any given time, I believe we’ll have succeeded.

Liar is on Monday at 9pm on ITV.

