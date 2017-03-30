Cinema: Feminism found in the form of a Smurfette voiced by singing star

When she first found fame aged just 15, Demi Lovato was used to being the only girl in the room.

As a singer and Disney star, she was working in an industry where mainly men called the shots, and her first tour was a case in point.

“I was on a bus full of guys, so I didn’t have very many women around me,” says the 24-year-old performer, who appeared on the kids’ show Barney & Friends as a small child, and landed her teen big break in the 2008 TV movie Camp Rock.

“I used to say I didn’t get along with girls... I think it’s just that I didn’t have any in my life that I trusted,” she adds.

More recently, the former-child star has built a “core group” of women around her, from her management to her hair and make-up team.

“It’s really made a difference in my life. I can go to them with questions and they give me advice,” says Lovato, who has admitted to battling with depression, bulimia and self-harming in the past.

“Also, in my personal life, I have a group of strong women that I surround myself with that really care about me, that are great role models for me and are positive influences in my life.”

The Lovato I meet today is a confident, driven young woman, but her new film, Smurfs: The Lost Village, sees her as the only female in the gang once again, playing someone struggling to find her identity.

In the animated movie, based on the classic Belgian comic series, Lovato’s Smurfette is the sole girl in a 100-strong village of boys. While the rest of the blue locals have names which indicate their place in the world - such as Baker, Jokey, Hefty, Brainy - Smurfette’s name doesn’t signify anything. As a result, she begins to wonder what her purpose is in life.

She is at the heart of the action, however, as Smurfette and her best friends race through a forbidden forest of magical creatures to uncover a mysterious lost village, before an evil wizard called Gargamel can get to it.

Along the way, she discovers her strength, and works out what it really means to be her.

“I think it’s really exciting that the attention is on Smurfette in this film. I think it’s convenient timing; we’re entering a world where gender equality is really important,” says Lovato, a feminist “before it was cool”, who spoke at the Women’s March in Los Angeles in January.

The fun-filled cartoon clearly serves to entertain, but there’s also a more meaningful message for children who, like Smurfette, are trying to figure out their place in the world.

“At some point in everyone’s life, you’ll feel like you don’t belong. But it’s ok and you’ll find your purpose. There’s no rush, just keep believing in yourself and find your passion. Maybe it’s multiple passions, maybe it’s just one, but it’ll help you figure out who you are. Don’t stop believing in yourself and your dreams,” says Lovato.

While Lovato’s talent afforded her worldwide success as a performer and actress, the emotional pressure was becoming too much.

After she “basically had a nervous breakdown” on tour in 2010 (and reportedly punched a backing dancer), Lovato received treatment and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Since then, along with continuing her music and acting career,Lovato has spoken publicly about the mental health challenges she’s faced. This month, she received an Artistic Award of

Courage in the US, in recognition of her work to raise awareness.

Lovato spent last year touring, and claimed in October she’d be taking a break from the spotlight in 2017. But she admits playing Smurfette has given her the acting bug again.

“It was cool to be able to be in a booth recording, because that’s something I’m very familiar with [as a singer],” she says. “It definitely made me want to do more acting, because I haven’t done it in so long.

“What was specifically cool about voice-over work is that you can show up in your sweatpants and you don’t have to go through hours in hair and make-up.”

Smurfs: The Lost Village Movie is in cinemas now.