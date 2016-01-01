Search
Conviction - This US drama comes across as New Tricks in killer heels

We open on a woman stalking around what appears to be a prison cell.
Ewan McGregor and Ewan Bremner filming in Edinburgh Credit - Jane Barlow

Official Trainspotting trailer released - Warning explicit content

The first official trailer for the long-awaited sequel to the cult film Trainspotting has been released - watch it below.

Rodney and Del Boy Trotter are still the nations favourite. Photo: BBC

Only Fools and Horses is most-watched show of the last 80 years

Today we celebrate 80 years of TV - and these are the 20 most watched shows during that time.
The remake got mixed reviews but the original Ghostbusters is an acknowledged movie classic

Five Hallowe'en films to watch with the family

As Hallowe’en creeps ever closer, families have the perfect excuse to buy in some popcorn, dim the lights, and huddle close together on the sofa to watch a scary movie.

Close To The Enemy on BBC Two.

Dancing on the edge - as BBC Two flagship drama Close To The Enemy hits our screens, we bring you 9 surprising facts about post-war Britain

New seven part series Close To The Enemy is mainly set in a bomb-damaged London hotel in the aftermath of the Second World War.
Damilola, Our Loved Boy, BBC One on Monday.

What to watch on TV and streaming this week

Check out our TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.
Katherine Kelly stars as Miss Quill in the BBCs new Doctor Who spin-off, Class

Dr Who spin-off is no Class act, more of a Buffy-lite

Halloween has become quite the thing, hasn’t it? You can’t move for pumpkin spiced lattes – pumpkin, by the way, is not a spice – sexy skeleton costumes, and various ghost-shaped sweets jostling for supermarket shelf space alongside family-sized tins of Quality Street and festive cream cracker selections.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange: You need to see this on the big screen

All Marvel films have a flaw and “Doctor Strange” is no different.

Fionn Whitehead stars as the nameless Him in the new ITV drama of the same name, which started this week

HIM review - Carrie for the millennials leaves me unconvinced

It can be tough being a teenager – raging hormones, acne, exams, the pressures of social media, nosebleeds, telekinesis...

Tom Hanks reprises his role as Dr. Robert Langdon

Inferno: More like damp matchstick

Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones jog around Florence in a bid to stop half the world getting killed by Dante- obsessed nutty Billionaire Bertrand Zobrist`s plague-virus.

Sam Webster (David Morrissey), Gemma Webster (Keeley Hawes), Alice Webster (Abigail Hardingham), and Julien Baptiste (Tcheky Karyo) are at the centre of a mystery in The Missing

The Missing - An intricate jigsaw puzzle of a thriller

My wife recently undertook an ambitious project – completing a 1,000-piece jigsaw of a marina near Marseille.

Rogue One will be released on December 16

Excitement mounts as new Rogue One: A Star Wars Story trailer released

Sci-fi fans are breathless with anticipation following the release of another trailer for the upcoming Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Emily Blunt stars as Rachel

The Girl on the Train: Not a film you'll watch twice

Throughout history mankind has been witness to thousands of strange, unexplained ancient mysteries and events, as well as mysterious phenomena.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt as "Joe" in TriStar Pictures, Film District, and End Game Entertainment's action thriller LOOPER

Sci-fi gems’ pop-up cinema screenings

A pop-up picture house is showing some of the most important sci-fi films ever made and running workshops to reveal the facts behind the fiction.

Anne Robinson (left) with Tiggi, Anni Jones, Jamie, Gianni, Shaune, Alfie, in the first episode of Robinsons new show, which looks at different aspects of British life

The Apprentice berk-athon is back... I blame the parents

Philip Larkin famously wrote that your parents – however unintentionally –make a mess of your life by the way they bring you up.
18 wallies do Bargain Hunt

The Apprentice, first episode: 18 wallies do ‘Bargain Hunt’

Thirty six seconds. That’s how long it took before someone made a ludicrous claim about their own abilities in this, the 12th series of The Apprentice.

Mark Wahlberg stars as Mike Williams

Deepwater Horizon: The most entertaining Hollywood Disaster movie since Armageddon

Peter Berg has done it again. The American is quite simply THE daddy of disaster movies and his latest offering is once again a must see – unless you work for BP.
DCI Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) and Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan) in series three of The Fall

The Fall - chilling, remorseless and glacially stylish

According to an online dictionary I consulted –purely for the purposes of this first paragraph – the word ‘glacial’ can be defined in three ways.

Denzel Washington stars as Chisolm

The Magnificent Seven: Will leave you wishing you’d stayed at home

I’m not gonna lie. The thought of Denzel Washington strutting around on horseback sold the film to me months ago.

Renee Zellweger as Bridget Jones

Bridget Jones’s Baby: Laugh-out-loud funny

Helen Fielding first examined the trials and tribulations of modern dating in London Society in her Bridget Jones Diary Column back in 1995.

