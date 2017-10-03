I wouldn't black up or make transvestite jokes today, says Little Britain star

Comedian Matt Lucas has said he would not make jokes about transvestites and would avoid playing black characters if he re-made Little Britain.
Lucas has told The Big Issue that he would not make a show like Little Britain, which ran more than a decade ago, in 2017, saying he believed society had "moved on".
"If I could go back and do Little Britain again, I wouldn't make those jokes about transvestites," Lucas told the magazine.
"I wouldn't play black characters.
"Basically, I wouldn't make that show now. It would upset people.
"We made a more cruel kind of comedy than I'd do now.
"Society has moved on a lot since then and my own views have evolved."
Lucas, who starred with David Walliams in Little Britain, added: "Now I think it's lazy for white people to get a laugh just by playing black characters."
