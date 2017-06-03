Opinion: Viewscreen - High drama and high heels

Let’s talk about 17th century France for a few minutes, and more specifically, about Versailles, the sumptuous French/British drama about the court of Louis XIV during that turbulent time which airs on BBC Two on Friday nights.

Intrigue! Murder! Sex! Intrigue! High heels! Corridors! Luxurious hair! Yup its all here in this lavish piece of frippary that brightens up the television set like the sun on a cloudy day.

We’re more than halfway through the second series now, so a brief summation – Versailles, 1667, as the nobles of his court begin to rebel against the monarchy, 28-year-old King Louis XIV of France and Navarre (George Blagden), in a Machiavellian political move, decides to make the nobility submit by imposing a definitive move of the court from Paris to Versailles, his father’s former hunting lodge.

And that’s where all the plotting and twirling of moustaches comes in.

George Blagden is superbly supported by Alexander Vlahos as Philippe I, Duke of Orléans, the king’s war-hungry, man-hungry brother, who is possibly one of the prettiest men on the box (the wife says, ahem).

And then there’s the title sequence, which probably gives the best flavour of what we’re embarking upon – a soaring modern anthem by M83 set against the blueprints of Versailles that tugs the heartstrings and make you want to cry: “Liberté, égalité, fraternité!!’