Television Opinion: Game Of Thrones

It’s summertime, a traditionally barren time in the world of television drama with people like myself scratching around for something new to watch.

But not this year, no this year, winter has come early with the penultimate season of Game Of Thrones on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

Now, I’ve come across memes on social media recently of people boasting they haven’t seen an episode, well, frankly they’re missing out.

Television has never seen such a hotbed of blood, lust and subterfuge, all shot through with the blackest of black humour and epic storytelling.

So now, we’re in the final countdown – just seven episodes in this ‘season’ (two have already been aired) and then six after that next year and then, it’s all over.

So far this year the emphasis has been all about the action with the most recent episode, Stormborn, almost exploding off the screen with a ship-based battle that certainly pulled no punches. Now most of the players are in the right place – dragons and all – and the scene is set for an almighty showdown. Count me in. . .

And if you want to catch up with the series from the very beginning it’s all available now on Sky Box Sets and NOW TV. Give it a go, you ceratinly won’t regret it. . .

Elsewhere I’ve discovered Preacher over on Amazon Video – a bizarro supernatural thrill ride – recommended for those with strong stomachs!