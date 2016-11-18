The Affair returns on Sky Atlantic: What to watch on TV and streaming this week

Check out our TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

The Affair Season Three, Sky Atlantic, Monday 9pm

The scandal is not yet over, as the gripping Golden Globe®-winning drama returns to Sky Atlantic with more twists.

Starring Dominic West, Ruth Wilson and the Emmy®-nominated Maura Tierney, the story picks up three years after the events of last season. Having taken the rap for the murder of Scotty Lockhart, Noah has endured incredible hardship since we last saw him.

However, as we rejoin him he has now started a new life and has a promising new relationship. But remnants from Noah’s past are still haunting him – and he can’t shake the feeling that somebody is watching him.

The Coroner, BBC One, Monday-Friday, 2.15pm

Returning for a second series, Coroner Jane Kennedy (Claire Goose) investigates sudden or unexplained deaths in the English costal community of Lighthaven, South Devon, working with her former flame Detective Sergeant Davey Higgins (Matt Bardock).

In Monday’s episode Chief Instructor Rafe Phelps (David Corbett) is jumping at the skydiving school, The Drop Zone, when his parachutes fails and he dies on impact.

Rafe’s business partner and ex girl-friend Lori Fletcher (Tupele Dorgut) tells Jane and Davey that the parachutes must have been sabotaged. Meanwhile, one of the other skydivers Eddie Landman (Robin Laing) heads to The Black Dog to drown his sorrows and drunkenly reveals to Mick and Judith that he killed his best friend.

Jane finds out that he’s not the only one who had a motive and the opportunity to kill. Rafe’s distraught wife Jess (Simone McAullay) begs Jane and Davey to give her some answers. The question on everyone’s mind is whether someone killed Rafe - or did he do it to himself?

BBC iPlayer: A Dot’s Story Of Grime

A new short form documentary series for BBC Three, and part of this years Black & British season that tells the story of Grime through the art and culture of ‘the Clash’ - a war of words between MCs that leaves the best artist standing.

BBC Three: Class - Detained

The whole gang is thrown into detention by Miss Quill. Locked in her classroom, they are terrified when an explosion propels them out of space and time: trapped, claustrophobic and floating in blackness with no way of escape. Although a mysterious asteroid fragment may be their key to freedom, it forces the gang to confess their deepest, darkest secrets.

Sky Box Sets: Limitless: Season 1

Down-on-his luck musician Brian Finch (Jake McDorman) develops superhuman abilities after taking a mysterious drug called NZT in this addictive, fast-paced drama based on the hit film of the same name. But Brian soon finds himself on the FBI’s radar when he is forced to clear his name of an NZT-related murder. The entire first season, featuring special appearances by Bradley Cooper.

Amazon Prime: Please Like Me

Josh has had it up to here with things ending. And now as he faces an empty house, coupled-up friends and a flagging love life, maybe his youth is ending and he’ll have to face the idea of growing up.

Sky Cinema: The Revenant (2015, Sky 15)

An Oscar®-winning Leonardo DiCaprio goes to hell and back in this brutal revenge thriller The Wolf of Wall Street star proves he’ll do more or less anything to get his hands on a little gold statue, hurling himself into the role of a 19th-century frontiersman left for dead after being savagely mauled by a grizzly bear.

Bloodied, battered and barely clinging to life, he drags himself across an unforgiving wilderness to hunt down the man who betrayed him – Tom Hardy’s treacherous mumbler Fitzgerald. The gruelling ordeal saw Leo deservedly break his Oscars® duck, while director Alejandro González Iñárritu and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki added to their collection.