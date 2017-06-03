TV Choice and VIDEO: A return to mid-week drama for Channel 4

Ackley Bridge, Wednesday, 8pm, Channel 4

Welcome to Ackley Bridge, a new six-part schools drama series starring Jo Joyner and Paul Nicholls,

Ackley Bridge is a Yorkshire mill town, home to a largely divided white and Asian population. Like the communities, the school systems have also become segregated.

However as two formerly isolated comprehensives are merged into a brand new academy, Ackley Bridge College, the lives and cultures of each are set to collide. It’s the first day at the newly integrated school, Ackley Bridge College, and best friends and neighbours Missy and Nas are now attending the same school for the very first time.

Nas’s more conservative school friends take against Missy. Nas sides with her school friends and Missy, fuelled by anger, decides to play dangerous liaisons.

Meanwhile, Headteacher Mandy (Joyner) puts her husband, PE teacher Steve (Nicholls), in charge of troubled pupil Jordan, but Jordan might prove too much for him to handle – especially when he crudely points out how close Mandy’s getting to school sponsor Sadiq Nawaz (Adil Ray).

Jo Joyner and Paul Nicholls in Ackley Bridge.

Jo Joyner says: “I liked the idea of a show that was set in a school where we follow not just the kids but the teachers just as much and show them as real, fallible people.”