TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

The Late Late Show with James Corden, Sky 1 & NOW TV, Weds-Fri 10pm

The superstar host heads back to the UK, bringing his smash-hit US show with him. James Corden embarks on his first international adventure with the Emmy® award-winning show as he comes to London for three special homegrown episodes of the hit CBS programme.

Master Of Photography. Sky Arts & NOW TV, Thursday, 8pm

This week, the contestants will be working with BAFTA and Golden Globe®-winning actor Clive Owen as the judges commission a portrait to be used alongside a magazine article. The setting for the task is the world-renowned National Gallery of Modern Art in Rome.

Lord Lucan: My Husband, The Truth, ITV, Monday, 9pm

Lord Lucan’s wife speaks on camera for the first time in 30 years and reveals intimate details of her marriage to the infamous aristocrat.The wife of the Earl, offers a vivid account of what happened before his flight and her theory about what became of him.

Channel 4’s Alternative Election Night, Channel 4, 9pm

Jeremy Paxman, David Mitchell and Richard Osman present their unique take on the snap General Election with an evening of sharp humour, cutting-edge commentary and coverage of all the results. The team are joined by a host of special guests as well as all the political big beasts.

Kay and Alfie: Redwater, BBC One, Thursday, 8pm

Agnes thinks it is time the Moons left Redwater. Alfie (Shane Ritchie) agrees that Tommy needs to get back to school and has his own secret concerns regarding his health. Will he decide the time has now come to finally share his worries with Kathleen (Jessie Wallace) and act on them?