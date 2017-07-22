TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

Stuart Chandler scours the schedules for the best of the rest. . .

In The Dark, BBC One, Tuesday, 9pm

Still battling with the fallout from her infidelity, Helen’s life is derailed by a gangland shooting with tragic consequence. Just days from giving birth Helen is plunged into a murder investigation involving Manchester’s criminal underbelly, forcing her to question everything she holds dear.

Call The Cleaners, ITV, Monday, 8pm

Sisters Yvonne and Angela have been extreme cleaners for nearly two decades. This time, they are in London tackling the dirtiest flat they have ever encountered on the job. An elderly lady had been struggling to cope in a one bedroom flat. When the girls go to investigate they find a scene of heart-breaking squalor.

Horrible Histories: Explorers, CBBC, Monday, 5.25pm

Horrible Histories is back!

The first episode of this new series looks at some of the world’s greatest explorers, from the very first conquests of new land to Alan Shepherd venturing into space. Plus we discover that tales of the Cities of Gold might just have been invented by the Mayans to keep the Spanish Explorers busy.

Ross Kemp Extreme World, Sky One & NOW TV, Sunday, 9pm

Ross Kemp travels to the Philippines, where more than 3,000 people have been murdered during President Rodrigo Duterte’s ruthless war on drugs. Ross investigates Duterte’s “less talk, more action”, “shoot first, think later” approach.

The Windsors, Channel 4, Wednesday, 10pm

Kate and Wills visit Charles’s (Harry Enfield) traditionalist new town, Poundbury in Dorset, where Charles is unveiling another statue of himself. Will Pippa leave her fiancé Johnny after she learns that he’s lost his fortune and has become a pizza delivery man?

