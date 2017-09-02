TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

What's worth watching or recording from this week's schedules....

Victoria, ITV, Sunday, 9pm

Cold Feet is on ITV.

Having resumed her royal duties, Victoria is disconcerted when Albert appears to be drawn to female mathematician, Ada Lovelace, who is working with the acclaimed Charles Babbage. Victoria arranges an evening to meet the pair, but fears that she is losing her husband’s attention.

Cold Feet, ITV, Friday, 9pm

In 2016 we saw the eagerly awaited return of the award-winning hit series, Cold Feet. Well received by audiences and TV critics alike, ten months on and the gang are back! Laced with comedy and tragedy; the big stories and daily minutiae of life are observed and tackled.

Strike: The Cuckoo’s Calling, BBC One, Sunday, 9pm

Duck Quacks Don't Echo is on Sky 1.

Robin gets key information from a salesgirl at the boutique Lula visited. Strike arrives just as Robin tries on a stunning green dress and awkwardly averts his eyes as he explains his CCTV breakthrough - that a man left Lula’s wearing a Guy Somé hoodie. Last episode.

F1 Italian Grand Prix Highlights, Sunday, Channel 4, 5.45pm

Steve Jones and David Coulthard present highlights from the Italian Grand Prix for the last European race of the season. Lewis Hamilton had a horror start here last year when he dropped from first to sixth by the first corner. He will be hoping for better this year as he chases Vettel down.

Duck Quacks Don’t Echo, Thursday, Sky 1 & NOW TV, 8pm

Pull up a chair and join in the fun as Lee Mack and friends put more wacky facts to the test. Is our skin crawling with mites? Do we think we’re better looking than we actually are? Martin Clunes, Jimmy Carr and Aisling Bea bid to find out in episode one.

