TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

Even Better Than The Real Thing, BBC One, Saturday, 7pm

Paddy McGuinness hosts BBC One’s brand news entertainment spectacular. The 60-minute special will celebrate the biggest names in pop music by bringing together the world’s top tribute artists for a glamorous night of performing and competing.

Rellik, BBC One, Monday, 9pm

Gabriel comes face to face with the prime suspect in the serial murders, but his deep and personal connection to the case could see him jeopardising his career. Meanwhile Elaine is battling her own demons, as she deals with a close bereavement.

Doctor Foster, BBC One, Tuesday, 9pm

Can Gemma and Simon put their own feelings aside in order to help Tom? Gemma feels that Tom should come first, even though she and Simon are at each other’s throats. But can they put their own feelings aside for their son’s sake?

Doc Martin, ITV, Wednesday, 9pm

After having therapy to save their marriage in the last series, Martin and Louisa face the challenge of living happily together with their baby James Henry. Meanwhile wedding bells are ringing for Portwenn’s police constable, Joe Penhale and the Doc’s nanny.

Safe House, ITV, Thursday, 9pm

Tom (Stephen Moyer) makes a key break in the case. Tom links Roger Lane (Andrew Tiernan), an estate agent, to a number of locations related to the Crow abductions. Roger Lane is arrested. Jane grills him and the circumstantial evidence is telling.