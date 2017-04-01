TV choice: Five of the best shows to watch this week

If you watch nothing else this week, give these shows a go...

1. The Boat Races, BBC One, Sunday, 4pm

Clare Balding introduces live coverage of one of the oldest and most iconic events in the sporting calendar.

This year’s meeting between Oxford and Cambridge universities sees the 163rd men’s Boat Race and the 72nd women’s contest.Cambridge’s men were victorious last year.

2. Liverpool v Everton, Sky Sports 1, Saturday, 12.30pm

Liverpool host Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.

Both sides have shown flashes of brilliance under their current managers, Jürgen Klopp and Ronald Koeman respectively, but neither has been consistent enough to challenge for the the Premier League title.

3. Marilyn Monroe: Auction Of A Lifetime, Channel 4, Wednesday, 9pm

This documentary explores Marilyn Monroe’s short but brilliant life story, told through some of her most personal and glamorous possessions - including the most expensive dress in the world - with exclusive interviews from those who worked with her and knew her well.

4. Second Chance Summer: Tuscany, BBC Two, Wednesday, 9pm

Ten strangers, all at a crossroads in life, are about to embark on an experience that could change their lives forever. Five men and five women arrive in Tuscany to see if their dream to make a new start in the Italian countryside can become a reality.

5. Lethal Weapon, ITV, Friday, 9pm

The movie franchise is now an action-packed TV series - this week, when Riggs and Murtaugh investigate the high-profile murder of a young model, they uncover a secret behind one of L.A.’s wealthiest families - that may have ties to Miranda Riggs.