TV choice: Liev Schreiber returns for fifth season of Ray Donovan on Sky Atlantic

Life finally seems OK for Ray, but he’s about to enter uncharted waters as the hit series returns.

Ray, Mickey and the rest of television’s toughest family are back for a fifth season of the superior crime drama, starring the Emmy®-nominated Liev Schreiber and Academy Award® winners Jon Voight and Susan Sarandon.

With the Russian mob seemingly off Ray’s back for good, all his secrets out in the open, and the dysfunctional family apparently united against all threats, Ray’s tribe appears to be untouchable. Can the Donovans maintain this front when other elements of the shady Los Angeles underworld come calling? Or will this be the year that the law finally catches up to Ray?

During filming, star Liev Schreiber said: “I’m in the middle of Season 5 right now, and it’s a shocker. It really is a shocker. I’m afraid that I can’t tell you more than that because there are such critical plot things happening this season […] but it’s a very dark year for Ray.”

Susan Sarandon is playing Samantha Winslow, a powerful media executive who will no doubt soon have our hero Ray in her thrall. Will she be the big bad for the season or (yet another) love interest for our anti-hero?

If you haven’t already had the pleasure of watching Ray Donovan, you can catch up on the first four seasons on Sky Box Sets and NOW TV.

Ray Donovan, Wednesday, 9pm, Sky Atlantic and NOW TV