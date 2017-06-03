TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

TV guru Stuart Chandler dives in between the schedules to find you something alternative to the TV guide.

BBC iPlayer: Paula

Thrilling three-part drama. Paula is a chemistry teacher whose life begins to spin out of control after a one-night stand with handyman James. Things go terrifyingly wrong when he flies into a rage. From this point on, they are locked in a dance of mutual destruction.

BBC Three: Rehab

Going behind the doors of the private world of a residential rehabilitation centre in Somerset, this powerful documentary uncovers what is done to help people beat their addictions and start rebuilding their lives, through a series of intimate encounters at Broadway Lodge.

Sky Box Sets: Fit in 5

The hit workout programme returns. Following the huge success of series one, fitness expert Marvin Ambrosius presents a new set of home workouts. With the aim of getting you in shape for summer, Marvin is joined by TV presenters Lisa Snowdon and Sarah-Jane Mee.

Amazon Video: Animal Kingdom

Teenage Joshua (Finn Cole) moves in with his estranged grandmother, known as Smurf (Ellen Barkin), following the death of his mother. At first, he’s impressed by his grandmother and uncles’ life of excess, until he realises it’s all being funded by criminal activities.

Netflix: House Of Cards S5

With political unrest and upheaval currently occurring on both sides of the Atlantic, the reappearance of this drama is rather timely. The Underwoods face a tense presidential election, and they’re about to find a rather novel way of distracting the public from their misdemeanours.

Sky Cinema: Lights Out (2016, Sky 15)

Director David F Sandberg spins his spooky, attention-grabbing short into a nightmarish feature.

The focus is on a ghoulish wraith that’s been scaring the bejesus out of poor little Martin (Gabriel Bateman), so much so that estranged half-sister Rebecca (Teresa Palmer) reluctantly returns home to see what’s what. She left to get away from their unstable mum (Maria Bello), but it seems the malevolent entity that previously gave her the willies has decided to stick around.

Why isn’t immediately clear, but what Rebecca does know is that this sinister presence – known as Diana – only manifests itself in the dark. Better keep those lights on, eh? From Saturday.