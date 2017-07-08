TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

Stuart Chandler dives down between the schedules to find you best of the rest. . .

BBC iPlayer: Peter Kay’s Comedy Shuffle

National comic treasure Peter Kay is back with a celebration of his finest and funniest moments from the last 20 years. With a special appearance from Sir Trevor McDonald. Highlights include clips from Car Share, Phoenix Nights and his inimitable stand-up.

BBC Three: Should I marry my cousin?

Hiba Maroof was born into a family where first-cousin marriage has gone on for generations, but there are fears that this it can lead to health problems. Now she is asking whether it’s possible that she will find a husband from within her own family, or if it would be better to look further afield.

Sky Box Sets: Carters Get Rich

The Carters are an everyday working class family from Milton Keynes. That is until 11-year-old Harry (Rio Chambers) creates a social networking app that takes the world by storm. Comedy with James Van Der Beek and Kerry Godliman. The whole of series one is available now.

Amazon Video: The Red Road

Lines will be crossed when tragedy forces two men, a mesmerizing ex-con and an embattled local cop, to face the devastating secrets of their past. Starring Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones), Martin Henderson (The Ring) and Julianne Nicholson (Boardwalk Empire).

Netflix: Castlevania

New animation, based on the classic video game series of the same name. For non-gamers, it’s a dark medieval fantasy that follows the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, who is trying to save Eastern Europe from a vampire.

Sky Cinema: The Girl with All the Gifts (2016, Sky 15)

Part coming-of-age drama and part post-apocalyptic zombie thriller, this big-screen adaptation of Mike Carey’s 2014 bestseller takes place in a world where flesh-eating ‘hungries’ have got the few remaining survivors running for the hills.

Humanity’s only hope for a cure lies with Melanie, an infected youngster who seems to be able to think and feel just like us.

She’s kept under lock and key in an underground bunker, but when the inevitable happens and security is breached she finds herself out in the open with kindly teacher Gemma Arterton, scalpel-happy scientist Glenn Close and no-nonsense soldier Paddy Considine.

And one from the telly: Ross Kemp Extreme World 6 – Texas , Sky 1 and NOW TV, Sunday, 9pm

In series six, Ross investigates The Philippines’ ruthless war on drugs and heads deep into Madagascar’s bandit lands. He also gets to the heart of the drug epidemic tearing through the West Bank and speaks to those caught up in the bloody street war that has claimed more than 4,000 lives in Naples.

Plus, there’s another chance to see his investigation into the arduous journeys taken by those desperate to leave Libya for Europe.

In the first episode, Ross heads to Houston, Texas to investigate growing racial tension in the wake of President Trump’s election. Since the killing of five police officers in Dallas in July 2016, America has been braced for what The New York Times has described as “a civil war”.

As Ross investigates, he discovers hate groups are gaining in popularity and extremists on both sides are arming themselves for a race war.

In an attempt to understand this frightening escalation in violence, Ross speaks to a local leader of the National Socialist Movement and members of the Ku Klux Klan.

He travels to a secret location to learn how a black separatist militia group are preparing for what they believe is an imminent race war and speaks to young black gang members, who have set aside their differences to focus on what they perceive as their common enemy: the police.