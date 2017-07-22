TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

Stuart Chandler finds the best of the web, streaming and catch-up TV

BBC iPlayer - Ill behaviour

When Joel gets divorced it brings him a £2m settlement and reunites him with his best friends from sixth form. But just as Joel has reconnected with his friends he discovers that one has been diagnosed with cancer. And he’s horrified to learn that he is refusing chemotherapy.

BBC Three - One Deadly Weekend in America

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Ursula MacFarlane, this eye-opening documentary focuses on seven very different shootings that took place across the US over the course of a single weekend, from South Central Los Angeles to rural South Carolina.

Sky Box Sets - Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, Stargate Universe

The 1994 film Stargate was released with little fanfare and to decidedly mixed reviews, but not only was it a hit at the box office, it also went on to inspire an impressive range of spin-offs. And now here they all are - it could take you all summer. . .

Amazon Video - Rogue

A corrupt general sends Ethan Kelly to Chicago to infiltrate the firm of one of the city’s most notorious attorneys and power brokers. It soon becomes apparent that his dealings extend from the boardroom into the dangerous world of one of Chicago’s most feared gangs.

Netflix - Ozark

Jason Bateman stars as Chicago financial advisor Marty Byrde, who has been quietly laundering money for a drug kingpin. When it turns out that his partner has been cheating the business, Marty, his wife (Laura Linney) and children are forced to relocate.

Sky Cinema - The Secret Life of pets (2016, Sky U)

Louis CK leads an impressive voice cast as Max, a Jack Russell terrier whose top-dog status is challenged when his owner brings home shaggy pound mutt Duke. Fast friends they are not, but when their rivalry leaves them adrift on the streets of New York putting aside their differences and pulling together becomes the only option.

To make it home they’ll have to escape the clutches of both Animal Control and an army of abandoned pets led by a former magician’s rabbit called Snowball (a scene-stealing Kevin

Hart). More madcap animated fun from the people that brought you Minions.

And one from the telly - Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, ITV, Monday, 9pm

This new landmark ITV documentary celebrates the life and work of Diana, Princess of Wales, in the 20th year since her tragic death.

The film is built around contributions from HRH The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, both of whom talk openly about their mother and pay tribute to the many ways her influence has shaped their lives.

It includes photographs of Diana never seen before, taken from an album that Diana had assembled. The brothers look through the private family album and recall some of the most joyful and touching moments from their childhood.

Studying a photo of The Princess holding him whilst pregnant with Prince Harry, Prince William says “Believe it or not, you and I are both in this photograph, you’re in the tummy!”

Prince William and Prince Harry share some of their earliest memories of their mother, recall the final contact they had with her before her tragic death in August 1997 and discuss their feelings in the aftermath of losing their mother. Prince William also explains how he keeps her memory alive for his own children.

The documentary celebrates the achievements of Diana’s work and her sons’ determination to continue the campaigns that were closest to her heart.

Jo Clinton-Davis, of ITV says: “This new film will offer viewers a fresh and revealing insight into Princess Diana through the personal and intimate reflections of her two sons and of her friends and family, many of whom have never spoken before, to bring together a definitive portrait of a unique person who touched the lives of millions.”

