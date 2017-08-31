TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

The of the web and streaming and box sets this week...

BBC iPlayer: Astronauts: Do You have what it takes?

The remaining astronaut candidates are put through more demanding tests by astronaut Chris Hadfield and his expert panel. Some are pushed to their limits in a simulated emergency splashdown, where they have to escape from an underwater capsule.

BBC Three: Can Robots Love Us?

Twenty-seven year-old JamesYoung has been turning to cutting edge tech since an accident five years ago which left him as a double amputee. Having had a cyborg-inspired bionic arm fitted last year, he started to explore the limits of human-robot connection.

Sky Box Sets: Grey’s Anatomy: Seasons 1-13

As season 14 begins on Sky Living this month, every episode of seasons one to 13 becomes available. Set in a fictional Seattle hospital, Grey’s Anatomy follows the skilled

medical team as they attempt to balance their complicated personal lives with their high-flying careers.

Amazon Video: Brain Dead

BrainDead is a comic-thriller set in the world of Washington, D.C., politics that follows Laurel, a young, fresh-faced Hill staffer who discovers two things: the government has stopped working, and bugs are eating the brains of Congress members and Hill staffers.

Netflix:The Expanse

For those who are yet to see the first season of this US sci-fi hit, it’s based on a series of novels by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck and is set in a future in which humanity has colonised the Solar System. However, all is not well. A conspiracy has been uncovered and it’s up to UN executive Chrisjen Avasarala, police detective Josephus Miller and ship’s officer Jim Holden and his crew to investigate.

Sky Cinema: Passengers (Sky 12)

This stylish sci-fi romance stars Chris Pratt as Jim Preston, a hunky engineer who’s one of thousands sleeping in suspended animation aboard the spaceship Avalon.

The ship’s destination is a far-off planet called Homestead II, but instead of happily hibernating away before beginning a new life among the stars Jim suffers a literal rude awakening.

Shockwaves from a meteor shower cause his pod to malfunction and he’s thrust into the vast, futuristic interiors of the Avalon 90 years too soon.

With only a creepy android bartender (Michael Sheen) to keep him company poor Jim’s at serious risk of losing the plot, but then he spies beautiful, brilliantly named journo Aurora Lane (Jennifer Lawrence).