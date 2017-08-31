TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

The of the web and streaming and box sets this week...
BBC iPlayer: Astronauts: Do You have what it takes?
The remaining astronaut candidates are put through more demanding tests by astronaut Chris Hadfield and his expert panel. Some are pushed to their limits in a simulated emergency splashdown, where they have to escape from an underwater capsule.
BBC Three: Can Robots Love Us?
Twenty-seven year-old JamesYoung has been turning to cutting edge tech since an accident five years ago which left him as a double amputee. Having had a cyborg-inspired bionic arm fitted last year, he started to explore the limits of human-robot connection.
Sky Box Sets: Grey’s Anatomy: Seasons 1-13
As season 14 begins on Sky Living this month, every episode of seasons one to 13 becomes available. Set in a fictional Seattle hospital, Grey’s Anatomy follows the skilled
medical team as they attempt to balance their complicated personal lives with their high-flying careers.
Amazon Video: Brain Dead
BrainDead is a comic-thriller set in the world of Washington, D.C., politics that follows Laurel, a young, fresh-faced Hill staffer who discovers two things: the government has stopped working, and bugs are eating the brains of Congress members and Hill staffers.
Netflix:The Expanse
For those who are yet to see the first season of this US sci-fi hit, it’s based on a series of novels by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck and is set in a future in which humanity has colonised the Solar System. However, all is not well. A conspiracy has been uncovered and it’s up to UN executive Chrisjen Avasarala, police detective Josephus Miller and ship’s officer Jim Holden and his crew to investigate.
Sky Cinema: Passengers (Sky 12)
This stylish sci-fi romance stars Chris Pratt as Jim Preston, a hunky engineer who’s one of thousands sleeping in suspended animation aboard the spaceship Avalon.
The ship’s destination is a far-off planet called Homestead II, but instead of happily hibernating away before beginning a new life among the stars Jim suffers a literal rude awakening.
Shockwaves from a meteor shower cause his pod to malfunction and he’s thrust into the vast, futuristic interiors of the Avalon 90 years too soon.
With only a creepy android bartender (Michael Sheen) to keep him company poor Jim’s at serious risk of losing the plot, but then he spies beautiful, brilliantly named journo Aurora Lane (Jennifer Lawrence).
Almost Done!
Registering with Wigan Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.