TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

The best of the stuff not on your schedules but available anytime...

BBC iPlayer: Diana And I

In the week that follows Princess Diana’s tragic death on 31 August 1997, four separate stories unfold as four ordinary lives are all affected in different ways. The first story concerns Jack, a shy 19-year-old, the only child of an adored mother who dies the same night as Diana.

BBC Three: Unreal Lives: Niall Horan

As a member of one of the world’s biggest boy-bands, One Direction, Niall has done hundreds of interviews in the past – but none as unreal as this as. In Unreal Lives: Niall Horan, the singer must answer Greg’s fictional questions about an imaginary past – with hilarious consequences.

Sky Box Sets: The Walking Dead: Seasons 1-7

As the award-winning drama prepares to return in October for season eight, viewers can catch up on every episode so far. The series follows a group of people, led by deputy sheriff Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by the undead. From Friday.

Amazon Video: Casual

The surprising consequences following Charles’ death and Valerie’s decision to move out propel the trio to rebel, exploring different jobs, partners, and unfulfilled passions. In episode one, Alex and Valerie adjust to their new lives apart. Laura schemes to remove her tattoo.

Netflix: American Vandal

Some of Netflix’s most talked about shows have been true crime documentaries, most notably Making a Murderer. That means it’s probably about time for a parody of the genre – which is where the new mockumentary American Vandal comes in. It centres on a shocking outbreak of high-school graffiti that left 27 cars covered in phallic images.

Sky Cinema: The Accountant (2016, Sky 15)

An immensely watchable action thriller starring Ben Affleck as the superbly named Christian Wolff, a genius accountant and high-functioning autistic happy to clean bucketloads of cash for some very dangerous people. His CV doesn’t end there, though.

He’s also an assassin who’s as lethal with his bare fists as he is with a high-powered sniper rifle, skills he puts to good use when a job for John Lithgow’s seemingly respectable company proves to be anything but open and shut.

Anna Kendrick and JK Simmons provide big-name support.Sky Cinema on demand and Sky Cinema Premiere from Friday.