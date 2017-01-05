TV choice: What to watch on digital and streaming this week

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

Not Going Out, BBC One, Friday, 9pm

The multi award-winning hit sitcom returns to BBC One but with a few big (or small) additions, not to mention a new ‘sit’ for the ‘com’.

After ten years, Not Going Out is now the longest-running BBC sitcom on air, and writer and star Lee Mack returns with a new take on family life and major new additions to the chaotic world of Lee and Lucy. Viewers last saw Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton) as a newlywed couple just having their first baby.

Fast-forward seven years and baby Charlie now has five year-old twin siblings, Benji and Molly. How has layabout Lee survived these dramatic life-changes? How do the not-so-new parents find the joy/relentless onslaught of bringing up kids?

If this wasn’t enough for them to contend with, combine it with negotiating some tricky family members in the form of lovably feckless father Frank (Bobby Ball), always on hand with the terrifying offer of childcare, and close friends including the world-weary, or more specifically wife-weary Toby (Hugh Dennis) and uptight ice-queen Anna (Abigail Cruttenden). At least

Lucy’s more dependable parents are on hand, but what exactly do Geoffrey (Geoffrey Whitehead) and Wendy (Deborah Grant) make of Lee and Lucy’s often mad house?

What could possibly go wrong with Lee doing his best to get the ‘romance’ back on track; Frank finally getting his wish to babysit the kids; Lucy and Lee loading up the car for a family holiday to France; Lee devising a ‘brilliant’ master-plan involving Emma Bunton and a hot tub; one of the kids, very worryingly, starting to take after one of their parents; marriage guidance making its way onto the couple’s agenda; and a decision to be made whether three kids really are enough.

Marking the 30th anniversary of Morse on ITV, popular detective drama, Endeavour, returns for a highly anticipated fourth series, penned by acclaimed writer Russell Lewis.

Reprising his role as the young Endeavour Morse, Shauns Evans stars alongside stage and screen actor Roger Allam as mentor, Detective Inspector Fred Thursday, for a brand new set of complex cases.

The fourth series begins in the summer of 1967, barely a fortnight having passed since the events of the Series 3 finale, and we find Oxford’s finest picking up the pieces of their lives, both personal and professional. Whilst Thursday and wife, Win, struggle to process the departure of both their daughter Joan and son, Sam, who has joined the army, Endeavour waits nervously to hear the result of his Sergeant’s exam.

Endeavour, ITV, Sunday, 8pm

Episode 1 - Game

The ‘white heat’ of technology takes centre stage in the first film, as Lovelace College is taken over by a team of research scientists who are developing a ‘thinking’ machine to equal and even outstrip the capabilities of man’s own mind.

As a Russian academic prepares to do battle with the Joint Computing Nexus (JCN or Jason for short) in a game of chess, the Cold War is played out on a chequered field and Endeavour and Thursday are plunged into their most perilous, baffling and darkly terrifying case to date.

Throwing himself into his work to mask the heartache of Joan’s departure, Endeavour is quickly consumed by his duties when one of the research team is found drowned near Magdalen Bridge. Assuming it to be a suicide on first inspection, the circumstances become more suspicious.

The Great Indoors, ITV2, Monday, 9.30pm

The Great Indoors stars Joel McHale and Stephen Fry in a comedy about a renowned adventure reporter for an outdoor magazine who must adapt to the times when he becomes the desk-bound boss to a group of millennials in the digital department of the publication.

Jack (Joel McHale) has led a thrilling “outdoorsy” life exploring the edges of the earth while chronicling his adventures for Outdoor Limits.

But his globe-trotting days end when the magazine’s charismatic founder and outdoor legend, Roland (Stephen Fry) announces the publication’s move to web-only and assigns Jack to supervise their online team of “journalists.”

Jack’s eager 20-something colleagues include Clark, a tech nerd who knows everything about surviving on Mars and a zombie apocalypse; Emma, their social media expert who views Jack as the human version of dial-up; and Mason, a hipster-lumberjack who hasn’t spent any actual time outside.

Jack reports to Roland’s daughter, Brooke, an ex-flame who caters to the sensitive staffers by giving them all trophies just for working hard.

Jack’s best friend, Eddie, runs the local dive bar that’s popular with the younger set and helps Jack “decode” his co-workers.

Jack is baffled by the world of click-bait and listicles, but if he’s patient, he may be able to show these kids that the outside world is much more than something on a screen…if he doesn’t beat them with their selfie-sticks first.

BBC iPlayer: Doctor Who -The Return of Doctor Mysterio

In an epic New York adventure, the Doctor and Nardole link up with a reporter and a masked superhero. Can the Doctor save Manhattan from aliens?

BBC Three: Uncle

Andy makes a start on his new career, but finds songwriting for a boy band more difficult than he’d imagined. Is he past it? Worried his new job may be over before it’s started, he takes Errol to work for moral support.

But Errol has more than just music on his mind. Now 15, his hormones are raging and things soon get competitive when he and Uncle Andy vie for the attentions of Lex (Kae Alexander).

Sky Box Sets: The Whispers

Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, this US sci-fi drama series follows children across Washington DC who start talking with the same imaginary friend, named Drill, who persuades them to play dangerous games. Gradually, pieces of the puzzle come together, creating a frightening picture in which humanity must wage a battle against unseen forces.

Amazon Prime: The Grand Tour

In two special shows, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are challenged to complete an epic journey across Namibia in three beach buggies, each built to their personal spec.

Sky Cinema: The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016, Sky 12)

This prequel-sequel hybrid delivers star-studded fantasy fun. Charlize Theron’s Queen Ravenna was the big bad first time out, but here we jump back in time and learn all about her sister Freya (the ever-reliable Emily Blunt).

So the story goes, relationship troubles turned her from a kind-hearted soul to a bitter ice maiden who retreated to the north and assembled an army of Huntsmen to serve as her protectors.

Manly man Chris Hemsworth was once her MVP, although not anymore. Further relationship troubles involving Jessica Chastain’s flame-haired warrior woman saw him switch sides and align with Snow White. This is where things pick up,