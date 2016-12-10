TV Choice: What to watch on TV and streaming this week

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

Vicious, ITV, Friday, 9pm

Ian McKellen, Derek Jacobi and Frances de la Tour will return to ITV to reprise their roles in popular comedy Vicious for one final episode.

The extended hour long special will welcome viewers back for one final time into the hectic world of newly married couple Freddie Thornhill (Ian McKellen) and Stuart Bixby (Derek Jacobi) and their best friend Violet (Frances de la Tour).

Also returning for the final hurrah are Ash (Iwan Rheon), Penelope (Marcia Warren) and Mason (Philip Voss).

The special will be split into seasons as viewers will follow Freddie and Stuart’s adventures from Spring and Summer, through to Autumn and Winter.

Highlights include Freddie’s birthday, Violet deciding on a major ‘lifestyle’ change and Ash’s big news. Guest stars in the special are Frances Barber and Dame Eileen Atkins.

Elementary, Sky Living, Tuesday, 9pm

The world’s greatest detective leaps back on to Sky Living Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu reprise their roles in season five of the modern day adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Joan Watson.

In the opening episode of the fifth season, Holmes and Watson are called in to assist on a manhunt when a notoriously deadly serial bomber returns to New York.

The case proves challenging even with the Great Detective on their side, so Watson turns to a former patient for help – Shinwell Johnson.

Also, something seems off about Watson’s demeanour, leading Holmes to deduce that perhaps she is tiring of the life of a detective.

Also on Sky this week:

The Young Pope, Thursday, 9pm, Sy Atlantic

We receive our final audience with His Holiness as Sky Atlantic’s critically acclaimed drama bows out with a double bill of episodes.

So far we’ve seen Lenny Belardo ascend to the position of Pope Pius XIII and both fascinate and bemuse the faithful in equal measure, taking the stance of being an unseen, enigmatic, faceless figure. However, he now he looks to settle old scores both inside the Vatican and out and prepares to reveal himself to the masses as he makes his first public appearance in a pastoral visit to Venice.

The city, though, is also a place of deep and personal significance to the pontiff; a place where he may finally find an answer to the inner turmoil that has been consuming him all his life.

BBC iPlayer: Storyville - The Cult that Stole Children - Inside The Family

Investigation into an Australian cult which acquired numerous children it then isolated from the outside world and allegedly beat, starved and injected with LSD.

BBC Three: Ja’mie: Private School Girl

Australian comedy series. The diva Ja’mie King is starting her last trimester at Hillford Girls Grammar. She is determined to win the school’s prestigious medal. Full Boxset available.

Sky Box Sets: Band of Brothers

Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s epic war drama starring Damian Lewis (Billions), James McAvoy (X-Men: Apocalypse) and Simon Pegg (Star Trek Beyond) traces the torrid fate of Easy Company across Europe during World War II.From Monday, December 12.

The Pacific

The Pacific follows three marines as they are thrown into the chaos of the Pacific War during World War II. Compelling, visually stunning and critically acclaimed. From Monday, December 12.

Netflix: The Crown

The Crown traces the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding in 1947 to the present day. It is expected to span 60 episodes over six seasons, with Claire Foy playing the Queen in the early part of her reign.

Sky Cinema: Hail, Caesar! (2016, Sky 12)

Chaos reigns in the Coen brothers’ zany Hollywood caper. It’s 1951 and studio fixer Eddie Mannix (Josh Brolin) has got plenty on his plate. After a quick stop at the confessional it’s on to Capitol Pictures where the production of Hail, Caesar!

A Tale of the Christ has hit a pretty sizeable snag. Leading man Baird Whitlock (George Clooney) has upped and disappeared, it later emerging that he was kidnapped by a Communist cabal who refer to themselves as the Future. Plus irritable Euro director Laurence Laurentz (Ralph Fiennes) has got some serious casting complaints and Scarlett Johansson’s pregnant starlet needs to find a husband, fast.