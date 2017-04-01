TV choice: What to watch on TV and streaming this week

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

Child Of Our Time, Mon/Tues, 9pm BBC One

In 2000 the BBC embarked on a groundbreaking project to follow the lives of 25 babies from across the UK. At 16, these children of our time are almost fully grown. They are now free to live by themselves, get married, pay taxes and even have children of their own.

In this episode Professor Robert Winston and Professor Tanya Byron discover how our teenagers’ changing brains means that what they choose to do at 16, can shape their lives forever.

Tanya invites fun-loving Matt to take part in a MRI scan to investigate what might be at the root of his new-found thrill-seeking. Megan enjoys her newfound independence, and we meet

Charlie in the throes of first love. Eve shares a life-changing revelation, and Jamie explains the shocking events that caused him to re-evaluate his priorities. Megan’s high-spirited birthday party reveals the influence of peer groups, while Rhianna’s close friendships show the importance of teenage tribes. In Scotland, twins Alex and Ivo’s busy brains shed light on the critical biological changes happening to all our teens.

With surprising new research in human biology and neuroscience, we reveal how the most baffling aspects of teenage life can be explained and illuminated by the latest understanding of the changing teenage brain. The brains of our 16 year-olds are wired to feel more self-conscious, to be more mentally creative, and to feel more intense pleasure, than at any other time in their lives.

Through intimate stories, compelling archive and experiments Child Of Our Time brings you the inside story of today’s 16 year-olds.

BBC iPlayer: Storyville -North Korean Kidnap: The Lovers and the Despot

A Storyville documentary: the bizarre story of how North Korea’s movie-loving dictator Kim Jong-il arranged for the Hong Kong kidnap of South Korea’s leading lady, Choi Eun-hee. She ended up making movies for the dictator for seven years.

BBC Three: Taxi to training

Comedian and aspiring goalkeeper Lloyd Griffith transports footballers to training in his beat-up hatchback. En route, the players divulge a few secrets, share anecdotes about their fellow professionals and even take part in a few challenges. First is Watford FC captain Troy Deene.

Sky Box Sets: Comedy Box Sets

The internet’s funniest clips come under scrutiny in Seann Walsh World, before the fast-talking comedian pops up again alongside The Inbetweeners’ Blake Harrison in sitcom Big Bad World. Plus, there’s every episode of Threesome, Give Out Girls and Brotherhood.

Amazon Prime: Copper

A a gripping crime series set in 1860s New York City which centres on Kevin Corcoran, an intense, rugged Irish-immigrant cop working the city’s notorious Five Points neighbourhood. Corcoran is struggling to maintain his moral compass in a turbulent world.

What's new on Netflix: 13 Reasons Why

The poignant story follows Clay (Dylan Minnette), who returns home from school one day to find a mysterious box on his porch. It turns out to contain cassette tapes recorded by his classmate Hannah, who tragically committed suicide two weeks earlier. On the first tape, Hannah explains that there are 13 reason why she took her own life.

Sky Cinema: Pete’s Dragon (2016, Sky PG)

This reimagining of the 1977 live-action/animated original centres – as you might expect – on Pete (Oakes Fegley), a young boy orphaned by a car crash and left to wander the nearby woods alone.

With a pack of wolves closing in he’s saved, in the nick of time, by a friendly, fire-breathing fluffball he later names Elliot.

For the next five years this unlikely pairing are left to their own devices, plucky Pete morphing into a Mowgli-like wildling who scampers up the trees that the pesky logging industry eventually set their sights on.

First-rate fantasy adventure with Bryce Dallas Howard, Karl Urban and the great Robert Redford. From Friday.