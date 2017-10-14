TV Highlights: George Michael: Freedom and Gordon Ramsay On Cocaine

George Michael: Freedom, Monday, Channel 4, 9pm

George Michael: Freedom is an intimate look into the extraordinary life and career of the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter.

Gordon Ramsay explores the issue of cocaine.

Narrated by the star, it chronicles his entire career, with a focus on the period around the release of his critically-acclaimed album Listen without Prejudice Vol. 1.

The reclusive star opens his heart about his great love, great loss and the well-documented High Court battle with his record label. It features incredible never-seen personal archive and home footage, interviews, and contributions from supermodels Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Tatjana Patitz and Linda Evangelista, who come together for the first time to discuss their experience on the iconic Freedom! ‘90 music video.

The film also includes interviews with some of George’s most famous friends, music legends and leading industry figures, including Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Ricky Gervais, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Tracey Emin, Liam Gallagher, Mary J Blige, Jean Paul Gaultier, James Corden and Tony Bennett.

The documentary is followed by George Michael: Live In London, a concert recording of the legendary singer’s final two dates at the capital’s iconic Earls Court in 2008. George graced the audience with a career-spanning set featuring numerous songs, from Wham! classics such as I’m Your Man and Everything She Wants through to solo hits from all parts of his career.

Gordon Ramsay On Cocaine, ITV, Thursday, 9pm

Gordon Ramsay explores the criminal business behind the global cocaine trade in this two-part documentary.

Cocaine was once seen as glamorous and expensive, a favourite of the rich and famous, but the drug is now the UK’s favourite illegal high. Each year, 30 tonnes of cocaine are consumed in the UK – more than in any other European country – and deaths from the drug are currently at an all-time high.

In the restaurant industry, usage of cocaine is rife and Gordon is determined to strip away at the drug’s glamorous image.

He teams up with the police and military, both here and abroad, who are battling to stop the lucrative trade of this deadly drug.

In this episode, Gordon joins Dorset Police as they arrest motorists driving under the influence of cocaine, and he witnesses National Crime Agency officers intercepting drug couriers on their way to a deal laden with tens of thousands of pounds.

He also gets to handle 30 kilos of freshly confiscated cocaine when it arrives at a forensics laboratory for testing. Leaving the UK behind, Gordon heads to the source of the drug.

Colombia is the world’s biggest producer of cocaine, and Gordon treks deep into the jungle to meet a coca farmer who risks everything to produce the drug. Gordon watches the illegal ‘cooking’ process, which transforms the plant into the notorious drug.