TV VIDEO PREVIEW: The Trip To Spain - following in the footsteps of giants

Director Michael Winterbottom brings the BAFTA Award-nominated series to Sky Atlantic, reuniting Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon on a culinary coast-to-coast odyssey.

Just as Don Quixote undertook three journeys, Steve and Rob set off on a third jaunt of their own, this time travelling over 1,000 miles down the entire length of Spain. Following in the footsteps of poet and novelist Laurie Lee, Steve and Rob’s semi-fictional alter egos hit the road in search of culture, history, breathtaking vistas and, of course, some of the finest food in Europe.

All the while serving up sparkling, free-flowing conversation, peppered with barbed back-and-forths, in-car singalongs and their peerless trademark impersonations.

This time, the pair disembark from the ferry at Santander and take in the Cave of Altamira before visiting the picturesque port of Getaria.

Steve Coogan said this on the making of the show: “One part of you is shooting the breeze and thinking of things to say, but the other is planning things all the time. You have to be on your toes and realise what will be a fruitful area, because you’re improvising within the structure.

So Rob and I will sometimes talk between takes about what we should speak about and also plan ways to react. Rob will sometimes suggest lines for me to say and I will sometimes suggest lines for him to say and ways to create funny barbed exchanges.

"So it’s a very organic process.”

