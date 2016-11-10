VIDEO: John Lewis unveils 2016 Christmas TV advert

John Lewis has revealed its latest Christmas TV advert, signaling the beginning of the Christmas shopping season.

This year John Lewis has partnered with The Wildlife Trust and hopes the campaign will encourage more children to discover a love of British wildlife.

The 2016 advert stars Buster The Boxer dog and a host of other animals in what sets out to be as schmaltzy as previous years. .

The story is about a little girl called Bridget who loves to bounce - but when her mum and dad buy her a trampoline for Christmas, they soon discover that she isn’t the only one with a passion for jumping.

With music provided by electronic trio Vaults, with their cover of Randy Crawford’s 1980 single One Day I’ll Fly Away, this year’s advert is sure to leave you with a big grin across your face.

Give it a watch and let us know what you think....