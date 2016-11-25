What to watch on TV and streaming this week

Check out our TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

The Last Miners, BBC One, 9pm, Monday

Kellingley Colliery in North Yorkshire was the last deep coal mine in Britain. In the final week before its closure, a new BBC One documentary tells the story of the men who prepare for their last ever shifts.

Follow the story of miners Sheldon, Jonesy, Kev and Jack through the last few days of cutting, as the last piece of coal is cut and the machines are switched off for the very last time.

Above ground emotions have been running high as they say goodbye - not only to each other but also to a way of life which has supported them for decades. Now they all face an uncertain future, but their spirit and resilience means that they refuse to be left on the scrapheap. Some adapt easily to their new life above ground, as others find it a struggle to re-adjust and find new employment. Will they secure themselves a future beyond the pit? Or are they always going to be miners at heart?

The Missing, BBC One, 9pm, Wednesday

The truth of the events leading up to Alice’s return to Eckhausen in 2014 is finally revealed.

Meanwhile, in 2016, Sam and Gemma pull together and join Julien in a desperate race against time, as they track Alice and Sophie’s abductor all the way from Germany to the mountains of Switzerland. Alice Webster is played by Abigail Hardingham, Sam Webster by David Morrissey, Gemma Webster by Keeley Hawes and Julien Baptiste by Tchéky Karyo.

It’s crunch time for Liz this week as Red intends to test her loyalty between

himself and the man calling himself her father, Alexander Kirk.

As Red sets up an operation to intercept Kirk, the Task Force hunt down a serial killer, who seems to be exclusively targeting the inventors of revolutionary technology. Catch up with the first three episodes On Demand or on Now TV.

Tour De Celeb, Channel 5, 7pm, Monday

It’s one of sport’s s most gruelling challenges – the toughest stage of the Tour de France.

A brutal 146km of endurance cycling through the French Alps, from Megeve to Morzine, L’Etape, it’s arguably the ultimate racing cycling challenge. And in this new four-part series, a group of celebrities, some of whom have never been on a bike before, are about to take it on. Luckily, the famous faces are already a fit bunch. They include former rugby star Austin Healey, ex-cricketer Darren Gough and Winter Olympian Amy Williams, while reality stars Lucy Mecklenburgh and Hugo Taylor, model and presenter Jodie Kidd, presenter Angellica Bell and choreographer Louie Spence are also all in pretty good nick.

To give them an added edge, many of the participants have proved their mettle on assorted other reality shows. Austin, Jodie and Darren are all veterans of Strictly Come Dancing, which may not initially look all that tough, but has left plenty of other stars wheezing after a particularly energetic quickstep.

Hugo toughed it out on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!, and Angellica was a runner-up on 71 Degrees North.

BBC iPlayer: Radio 2 in concert: Tom Odell

BBC Maida Vale opens its doors to Ivor Novello- and Brit Award-winning pianist Tom Odell, who plays songs in front of an intimate audience.

BBC Three: Sunny D

In the penultimate episode of the series, Dane’s masculinity is being threatened by his boss, his soon-to-be father-in-law, and worst of all, by himself.

Dane’s family have invited Nicola and her Dad, Jamaar (Danny ‘Slim’ Gray, pictured), to come over. Dane is dreading it, as Jamaar despises him and the feeling is mutual.

Sky Box Sets: Amy Schumer

Uncompromising comedian Amy Schumer takes centre stage on Sky Box Sets and NOW TV with seasons one to four of her Emmy® award-winning sketch show Inside Amy Schumer and her first HBO stand-up special Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo, which was directed by Chris Rock and taped at New York’s iconic Apollo Theatre.

Amazon Prime: Start Up Season 1

Forced to fund a tech company with dirty money from unsuspecting places while forming ties with a dangerous Haitian gang, the fight to build a business pales in comparison to the fight to stay alive.