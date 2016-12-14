Wigan cinema to show midnight screenings of new Star Wars movie

The Force will definitely be with some of Wigan’s Star Wars fanatics when they get to see the new film before everybody else.

The Empire Cinema at Robin Park is once again putting on special midnight screenings this week for spin-off blockbuster Rogue One.

Empire Cinema, Robin Park, Wigan

Sci-fi enthusiasts will flock to the Loire Drive venue to be among the first to see the new movie, with cinema owners encouraging people to come in fancy dress.

The midnight screenings in the early hours of Thursday morning follow highly-successful similar screenings for last year’s Star Wars blockbuster Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

The latest addition to the smash-hit franchise is a prequel which goes back to the events leading up to the start of the original 1970s trilogy, following a group of rebel spies on a dangerous mission to steal the plans for the evil Empire’s new superweapon, the Death Star.

Although the film is a spin-off Empire Cinemas hope this week’s launch will capture the imagination of fans almost as much as last year’s movie did.

Empire Cinema Wigan general manager Nicola Wood said: “Last year was such a great event that when we were offered the chance to do it again this time we immediately said yes.

“There was a real buzz and a great atmosphere around the cinema last time. Lots of people came dressed up in costume and we’re definitely encouraging fans to do so again.

“I think there will be similar interest this time. Fans know where this one fits in the line of all the other films and I believe anybody who likes Star Wars will want to come and see this one.”

Tickets are still available for the late-night event, with the Empire’s two biggest screens showing it in both 2D and 3D. The launch celebrations continue this weekend with Stormtroopers and other characters at the cinema.

The Robin Park cinema is not the only one in the borough burning the midnight oil as Cineworld in Leigh is also opening its doors.

Rogue One is slated to be the first in a series of spin-off anthology films set in the Star Wars universe, with plans in the pipeline for further movies exploring the back stories of some of the franchise’s best-loved characters.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story opens on Thursday December 15 with showings at 12.05am. For more information visit empire cinemas