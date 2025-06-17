A 20 years retrospective of favourite songs by Wigan Community Choir

The choir are celebrating 20 glorious years since they began making music together and will be performing on June 27 at 7.30pm at St Paul's Church & Community Centre.

The programme is broad-ranging with songs such as Tell me it’s Not So (Blood Bothers) Lullaby (traditional Welsh) Allelujah (Leonard Cohen) Blue Moon and Chattanooga Choo Choo (modern classics) and a timely rendition of California Dreamin’ (Beach Boys).

Choir Leader, Imelda Shirley says: "It’s been very difficult to choose the songs from our 20 years together. In the end we chose our favourites, and those that have been well received by our audiences.

"This is a proud milestone for us and we’re really looking forward to seeing everyone there. Please join us on this special occasion."

Here's to Many More!
Pay on the door, call into St Paul’s or contact [email protected]

Adults £10 Children £3

St Paul's Church & Community Centre, St Paul’s Avenue, Goose Green, Wigan. WN3 5LH

