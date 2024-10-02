A little exhibition of art and craft about something big in Wigan

By Helen Pye
Contributor
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 10:44 GMT
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 10:46 GMT
We have put together a little exhibition to celebrate the love we have received from our friends and families in Hindley.

Our exhibition includes special items of art and craft that have been created or given with love. Each item has a story to go with it.

The stories are in large print so they are easy for us 'oldies' to read! It's good to allow time to read each one because it helps make sense of the exhibits.

We have thoroughly enjoyed putting the exhibition together and so proud to be able to use our beautiful church.

The exhibition is free and will be on display every Saturday in October from 10am to 3pm.

There will be little Family Craft Activities linked to the exhibition from 10-30am each week.

