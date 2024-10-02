Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We have put together a little exhibition to celebrate the love we have received from our friends and families in Hindley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our exhibition includes special items of art and craft that have been created or given with love. Each item has a story to go with it.

The stories are in large print so they are easy for us 'oldies' to read! It's good to allow time to read each one because it helps make sense of the exhibits.

We have thoroughly enjoyed putting the exhibition together and so proud to be able to use our beautiful church.

The exhibition is free and will be on display every Saturday in October from 10am to 3pm.

There will be little Family Craft Activities linked to the exhibition from 10-30am each week.