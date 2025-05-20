A walk through the pages of Lady Mabel's Gold

A guided walk of scenes from a new crime thriller set in Wigan has been added to the borough’s walking festival.

The third annual Big Wigan Walk Week, which begins on Saturday, will include a “Lady Mabel’s Gold walk” among a programme featuring more than 55 free events.

The eight-mile walk will take a group of up to 25 people to the scenes of Lady Mabel’s Gold, by SP Caldwell which is set in and around Wigan.

The book, which was published by Gracewing in February and formally launched in March at Lady Mabel’s Bar at the Cherry Garden’s, Wigan, tells of how a contemporary gang of robbers led by an obsessive academic raid a series of crypts in search of an extremely valuable treasure they believe was brought to Wigan by the Crusader Sir William Bradshaigh as a gift for Lady Mabel, his wife.

Lady Mabel's Gold on the shelves of Waterstones bookshop in Wigan

The story opens in the Wigan parish church of All Saints in the town centre with action taking place in Haigh Woodland Park, Trencherfield Mill and near to the Wutchie, the reclaimed former slag heap at New Springs. The robbers’ lair is a disused mine close to Haigh Hall which they have turned into a cannabis farm.

Mr Caldwell, a freelance journalist who lives in Wigan, said: “I was delighted to be invited to lead this walk based around my latest book.

“We are going to depart from Wigan Parish Church, where my story begins, then go up to Mab’s Cross and into the Plantations and on to a murder scene. I’ll talk about the story along the way.

“We are planning to finish with a short reception at Wigan Life Museum because there is a painting of the Bradshaighs by Edward Haytley in the collection that’s described in the story. There is a lot of Wigan history in this book.”

Vinnie, the author's cat, which makes a cameo appearance in Lady Mabel's Gold

Lady Mabel’s Gold is Mr Caldwell’s second novel. It is the standalone sequel to The Beast of Bethulia Park, his 2022 thriller, also published by Gracewing, about a quest to unmask a murderous doctor. Both titles are available from Waterstones in Wigan and online and will also be available to the group on the day of the walk.

The walking festival will run between Saturday May 24 and Sunday June 1. Highlights include the return of favourites from last year such as the Top Lock Canal History Walk, a stroll around Wigan Flashes with Lancashire Wildlife Trust, and the Uncle Joe’s Mint Ball Trail.

Among other new additions are an early morning Sunrise Walk from Robin Park, an Evening Wander in Borsdane Wood, and a trek along the Community Rail Trail from Wigan to Hindley.

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “Last year’s Big Wigan Walk Week was an incredible event with more than 400 walkers joining us across the nine days – and this year promises to be bigger and better still, with even more organised group walks to choose from.

The Beast of Bethulia Park, Caldwell's first novel, which is also partly set in Wigan

“There are history trails celebrating our rich industrial heritage and nature walks where you can explore and learn more about the world around you.

“Many of the walks are short and easy going, while others present more of a challenge; so there really is something for everyone.

“The really great thing about the Big Wigan Walk Week is the amazing sense of community, with people coming together from all over the borough and beyond to be active in the fresh air and enjoy the sights and sounds of spring.”

Organised by the council’s Be Well service and taking place over the late May Bank Holiday weekend and half term, the Big Wigan Walk Week also coincides with the final week of National Walking Month and the GM Walking Festival.

Simon Caldwell, the author of Lady Mabel's Gold, at the tomb of William and Mabel Bradshaigh in Wigan Parish Church

The festival will culminate with the ‘New Wigan Way’ – a nine-mile circular walk encompassing Wigan’s past, present and future.

The walks are already available to book via the free Be Well Wigan mobile app. All walks are free. Those who haven’t booked a Be Well activity before will simply need to create a free booking account at checkout.

To find out more about the festival visit bewellwigan.org/bigwiganwalkweek