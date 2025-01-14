Age UK Wigan Borough Tackles Loneliness with Bright Days Activities and Steps to Success Service.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Age UK Wigan Borough is dedicated to combating loneliness and social isolation among adults aged 50 and over in our community. Through their Bright Days activities and Steps to Success service, they are making significant strides in helping individuals connect with others and lead fulfilling lives.

Age UK’s recent research showed this Winter 84,000 older people across the Northwest will experience loneliness.

Age UK Wigan Borough’s Bright Days programme offers a variety of engaging activities designed to bring people together and foster a sense of community. From social clubs, music groups to exercise sessions such as walking football there is something for everyone. One attendee shared, "When I feel down, it perks me up." These activities provide opportunities for people aged 50 and over to make new friends, stay active, and enjoy life.

The Steps to Success service which is funded by NHS Charities together is another vital service aimed at reducing loneliness. This service helps individuals connect with their local community by supporting them in joining local activities and groups. By providing one-to-one support, they ensure that everyone has the opportunity to connect with their community and build meaningful relationships.

Bryonie Shaw, Chief Executive Officer at Age UK Wigan Borough, says: All of us can feel lonely or isolated from time to time, whether we live alone or with others. Loneliness creates feeling of sadness that come from not having as much company or the type of company that you would like, it can affect everyone differently. We want to change that for people across Wigan and we have a range of services that can support people to get back in touch with their friends and communities. We can offer that one-to-one support people may need, along with information about activities and social groups to meet every interest.

For more information about Age UK Wigan Borough’s Bright Days activities and Steps to Success service, please visit their website or contact them directly.

Contact Information:

Age UK Wigan BoroughPhone: 01942 615880Website: www.ageukwiganborough.org.uk