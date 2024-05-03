We’ve created a list of some of the activities taking place from around the borough.
1. Kinderfest- Haigh Woodland Park
In association with Santus & Co. The Home of Uncle Joes Mint Balls. Kinderfest will take place on Saturday May 4 and May 5 featuring children's entertainment and activities including Bubble Performers. Huge Inflatable Zone. Live Music and more. Photo: submit
2. Legends charity match- DW Stadium
A charity football for Joseph's Goal takes place on Saturday May 4. The Joseph’s Goal 11 will play the world 11, featuring Latics legends and current players such as Roberto Martinez, Sam Tickle and more. Entertainment begins at midday with kick off at 2pm. Tickets available online Photo: submit
3. Leigh Feast- Turnpike Galllery
New for 2024, a pop-up food and drink event that will showcase the best of Leigh's hospitality. There will also be a variety of family-friendly entertainment and activities. It will take place each month with the first ever one on Saturday May 4. Photo: submit
4. Family fun day- New Inn Pub, Goose Green
A family fun day is being held across the bank holiday weekend to raise money for the Mason family who lost a dad, son and all their possessions in a house fire. The event features funfair, strongman challenge and more with any proceeds raised going to the family. It take place from 1pm on both Sunday May 5 and Monday May 6. Photo: submit
